Willis Henschen
Willis O. Henschen, 100, of St. Marys, died at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Otterbein – St. Marys.
He was born July 8, 1920 in St. Marys Township, Auglaize County, to Fred A. and Alvina (Meckstroth) Henschen.
On June 28, 1947, he married Ruth H. Dammeyer, who survives.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Schmidt of Celina and Joanne Dammeyer of Celina and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: parents Fred and Alvina Henschen; brother Homer (Lea) Henschen; brothers-in-law Louis (Wanda) Dammeyer and Chester "Chet" Dammeyer and niece Christina Dammeyer-Hazlee.
He was a graduate of New Knoxville High School, Class of 1938.
A veteran of the United States Navy, he proudly served his country during World War II.
He worked at STAMCO in New Bremen for a number of years and eventually retired from Foremost Tool Co. in St. Marys.
He was a member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ, United States Power Squadron (Lima Chapter), St. Marys Boat Club, Wally Byam Caravan Club International and Good Sam RV Club "Lima Smiling Sams," American Legion Post No. 444 in New Knoxville and VFW Post No. 8445 in Wapakoneta.
Bill and Ruth traveled extensively throughout North America in their Airstream motorhome.
He also enjoyed boating and taught safe boating courses for 50 years. He was also an amateur radio operator and enjoyed going out to eat.
Graveside funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside.
Memorial contributions may directed to Grand Lake Hospice or St. Paul's UCC Elevator Fund. 
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys and New Knoxville.

Published in The Evening Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
