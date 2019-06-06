Wilma Lee Cathcart, 89, of St. Marys, died at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 29, 1929, in St. Marys, the daughter of Otto and Marie (Burklo) Spaulding.

She married James Cathcart on Jan. 11, 1947, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 1994.

She is survived by one son, Steven Cathcart, of St. Marys; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons: Larry Cathcart and Jeff Cathcart and by her siblings: Jim Spaulding, Charles Spaulding and Virginia Johnson.

Wilma retired after 36 years of service at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, St. Marys. She was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church in St. Marys, and later a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys. She was a member of American Legion Post 323 Auxiliary and she was active in many different types of volunteer work. She enjoyed going line dancing and will be remembered as the best mom in the world.

Funeral rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Wilma's nephew, the Rev. Mike Spaulding, will officiate her funeral rites. Burial rites will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The Evening Leader on June 7, 2019