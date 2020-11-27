Wilma Nell "Nellie" McMurray, 89, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at The Laurels of Shane Hill.
Wilma was born Aug. 25, 1931 to James and Ethel (Chew) Eley in Greenville. Her beloved
husband, Richard, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children Larry (Mary) of Celina, Sharon (Mike) Craft, Tammy (Larry) Badgett and daughter-in-law, Elaine Oehrtmann, all of St. Marys. She was a proud grandma to 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard; great-grandson, Owen Weaver, and her 11 siblings: Ernie Eley, Nola Snyder, Helen Stump, Ruth Best, Marvin Eley, Melvin Eley, William Eley, James, Eley, Raymond Eley, Waveline Bromagen and Iva Puterbaugh. Also, preceding her in death were her in-laws, Arthur and Imo McMurray, William McMurray, Charles McMurray, David McMurray, Roy "Bus" McMurray, Don McMurray, Betty Boltz, Ruth Brodbeck and Mary Eberle.
Wilma worked at the St. Marys Cotton Mill and Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
She will be remembered for her love for her family. She had a kind heart and great sense of humor.
In her final years, she loved and appreciated all the caregivers at The Laurels.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no services.
Private graveside services for the family will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials can be made to State of the Heart Hospice or the charity of your choice
.
Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to care for Wilma and her family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences or memories, visit www.CiscoFuneralHome.com.