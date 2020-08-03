Yvonne Parker, 84, of St. Marys, passed away at 3:07 p.m. on Aug. 2, at Otterbein Lebanon SeniorLife Community. She was born on Oct. 11, 1935 in Lima, to the late Kenneth and Nelva (Knapp) Schamp. On Aug. 24, 1952 she married Robert Parker, who preceded her in death on May 15, 1996.
Yvonne is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Robert (Joann) Parker of Trenton, Andrew (Carol) Parker of Centerville, Cathy (Tom) Greeneisen of Lebanon, Teresa (Kevin) Seigel of Mainville, Tim (Kim) Parker of St. Marys, Jeff (Elaine) Parker of Madeira and Michael (Tammy) Parker of Lebanon. Yvonne is also survived by siblings: Patty (Greist) Schamp of Beavercreek and Madonna Schamp of Florida; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Yvonne received a two-year nursing degree and retired from the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys after 25 years of employment. She was a member of the GEM City Chorus in Dayton. Yvonne loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Cisco Funeral Homes in St. Marys with Rev. Neal Whitney officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Attendees are asked to follow social distancing and guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, due to the national health concerns of COVID-19. Masks are required by attendees at the visitation and funeral.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bill and Marge Glaser Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to the St. Marys Community Foundation, 146 E. Spring St., St. Marys, Ohio 45885.
Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Yvonne and her family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences and memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com
or visit the Cisco Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina and St. Marys.