Former Loretto President Sister Pearl McGivney dies; worked for more than half a century with farmworkers, primarily in Florida and California, where she assisted Cesar Chavez.



A funeral service for former Loretto President Sister Pearl McGivney, who for more than 50 years worked with the farmworker community in the United States, primarily in Florida and California, took place Oct. 19 in the Church of the Seven Dolors at Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky. Sister Pearl died Oct. 11 at Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary. She began her life as a committed religious with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood, N.Y., on June 10, 1960, transferring to the Sisters of Loretto July 1, 1980. At the time of her death, Sister Pearl was 78. She had celebrated her 60th jubilee earlier this year.



The daughter of Alice (O'Donnell) and Hugh McGivney, Sister Pearl was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y. After entering the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood, she made her first vows Aug. 29, 1962, and her final vows Aug. 29, 1965. Upon transferring to Loretto in 1980, she made her definitive commitment Aug. 12, 1982. She earned a bachelor's in education in 1959 from St. Joseph's College in Brentwood and a master's in theology in 1970 from Manhattan College in New York.



As a Sister of St. Joseph, Sister Pearl taught elementary and high school students for eight years. She said viewing the documentary film "Harvest of Shame" in 1971 changed her life. Sister Pearl went to La Paz, Calif., at the invitation of the director of organizing for the United Farm Workers (UFW) and joined the UFW staff in 1972. She and Loretto Co-member Mary Jean Friel were among those who worked for Cesar Chavez; Mary Jean became Chavez's executive assistant and was on the road a lot while Sister Pearl remained at the UFW headquarters attending to administrative matters that Chavez had entrusted to her. In 1978, Sister Pearl began to help organize the farmworkers in Florida. She worked in Winter Haven, Fla., where she was part of the Farm Worker Ministry from 1981 to 1983 and with the Haitian Farm Worker Ministry in 1983. From 1984 to 1987, she served as an organizer with the Centro Campesino in Winter Haven. From 1987 through 2012 Sister Pearl was co-director of the Farm Worker Ministry Inc. in Auburndale, Fla., with Sister Alicia Zapata RSM. They helped the workers to organize for better wages and living conditions and assisted them and their families with immigration visas.



Sister Pearl also was a member of accompaniment teams such as Peace Brigade and "Grupo Apoyo Mutuo" or "Mutual Support Group" in Guatemala. She visited Salvadoran refugee camps in Honduras and saw the suffering of those displaced by war and poverty. Sister Pearl once reflected, "Perhaps this is where I really learned what faith in God means; the people taught me incredible hope."



In 2006 and again in 2009, she was elected to Loretto's Executive Committee and Community Forum, serving in this capacity through 2012, when she was elected to serve as Loretto's president through 2018. Shortly after arriving in Denver to serve as president, Sister Pearl moved to a Hispanic neighborhood to feel at home with the music and language that were part of her life with farmworkers. During her tenure as president, Sister Pearl oversaw the assessment, appraisal and sale of Loretto's Denver and St. Louis centers; the establishment of long-term financial support of Loretto's mission in Pakistan; and the revision of Loretto's charitable trust bylaws to conform with changes in trust law. Most especially, she cherished her one-on-one visits with Loretto members.



Sister Pearl returned to Auburndale in January 2019 to be with her beloved farmworker community once again before moving to Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary, where she resided until her death. Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Alice Madorran. She is survived by her sister, Ruthann O'Donnell of Tarpon Springs, Fla.



Sister Pearl was buried in Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery on the grounds of Loretto Motherhouse. Memorials in Sister Pearl's name may be sent to the Loretto Community, care of Loretto Development Office, at Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, KY 40049.

