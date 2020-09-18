1/1
Geraldine "Gerry" DiGenova
Geraldine "Gerry" DiGenova

It is with great despair the family of Geraldine "Gerry" DiGenova will begin the first of many days without their devoted wife of 51yrs. and cherished mother to share it with. In the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 10, 2020, at 73, Gerry was unexpectedly taken in her sleep from her husband, John Raymond DiGenova, by her side, and her four sons, Jim DiGenova, Johnny (Duke) DiGenova, Joseph DiGenova, and Chuck DiGenova, all of Franklin Co. Virginia. She has also left behind to cherish her memory, 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, all of Franklin Co. Virginia, as well as two nieces and one nephew of Florida.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to Charles Geist and Dorothy "Dot" Geist, where she grew up alongside her older brother, Charles (Chicky) Geist, who preceded her in death. Gerry took pride in being a C.N.A. for 20yrs. in Franklin Co. Virginia, caring for others and trying to keep up with her boys. Gerry will always be remembered as the Fierce MAMA Bear who would give it to you straight, rather you asked or not, and she thoroughly enjoyed being poolside with her Family.

A private family service will be held to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please forward all condolences to John DiGenova, c/o Rocky Mount Health & Rehab., 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151, or contribute to St. Jude, or make a donation to a local charity for disabled children in Geraldine DiGenova's Honor.

Published in The Franklin News-Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
