1/2
Patrick Joseph Quinn
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Joseph Quinn

January 6, 1949 - July 24, 2020

Patrick Joseph Quinn, 71, of Ferrum, Virginia, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1949, in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Margaret "Margi" of 19 years; his son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Jennifer "Jen"; granddaughter, Leah; sister-in-law, Gladys, along with several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Patrick was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marie (Rita) and Louis Quinn; and his brother, Michael.

Patrick was the owner and main operator of Gregory Wood Products in Ferrum. This was one of his biggest passions. He was a man of many talents, as well as an U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran as a medic. Patrick was truly one of a kind, and he will be greatly missed. He will be remembered for his stories of his life and living every day to the fullest. He always had a story of one of his adventures for those who knew him best.

A Celebration of his life will be conducted from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home Chapel 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. The Quinn Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Due to the mandates put into place by Governor, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and masks.

Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA 24151, www.connerbowman.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Franklin News-Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr.
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
540-334-5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
In loving memory of a loved cousin. May God bless him and keep him.
Patricia Molan
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved