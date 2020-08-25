1/1
Dean Emery Dobbs
Dobbs, Dean Emery, 71, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born to Richard and Helen Dobbs, reared in Milwaukee, WI, and was the twin of Jean Krause; and the younger brother of Donna Dobbs. His greatest joy was composing music, singing, playing drums and guitar, doing political stand up comedy and acting in numerous plays, notably at Catherine Hickman Theater in Gulfport, FL. He will be remembered by many for his quick wit and sense of humor. Dean is survived by both sisters and their families.

Published in The Gabber from Aug. 25 to Sep. 3, 2020.
