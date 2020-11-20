Joseph Aaron Akey. Born on 7/19/1989 and passed away from us on 11/14/2020. He was a native of St Petersburg. He was very loved and will be missed by many. He is survived by his parents Debi Akey and Tony Robles; his siblings Joel, Tesla, Jose and Shanna; his grandma Marie, his uncles Tim, Jeff, Michael and Rodney; his aunts Eileen and Robin. And Jack. And many more cousins, friends and family. I know he would want you to know he loves you. The celebration of life will be announced.

