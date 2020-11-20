1/1
Jospeh Aaron Akey
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jospeh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Aaron Akey. Born on 7/19/1989 and passed away from us on 11/14/2020. He was a native of St Petersburg. He was very loved and will be missed by many. He is survived by his parents Debi Akey and Tony Robles; his siblings Joel, Tesla, Jose and Shanna; his grandma Marie, his uncles Tim, Jeff, Michael and Rodney; his aunts Eileen and Robin. And Jack. And many more cousins, friends and family. I know he would want you to know he loves you. The celebration of life will be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gabber from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved