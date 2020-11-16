1/1
Mary Margaret "Megan" Barrett
Mary Margaret (Megan) Barrett, 61, Gulfport. Megan will be remembered for her love of animals, her commitment to her clients and her art. Megan dedicated her life to rescuing dogs. In 20 I 0, with some friends, she founded Limbo Chihuahuas-Chihuahua Rescue that saved over 500 dogs. Megan worked long days at rescue events, picking up dogs, finding them new homes and fostering. The rescue continues. Megan was an behavior analyst for children and young adults with developmental disabilities. She was loved by her clients as she treated them as special rather than different. Megan drew pictures of animals her whole life and showed her prints and canvases at art walk. She leaves behind many relatives, friends and her beloved dogs and cat who have found homes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Limbo Chihuahuas, 6800 Gulfport Blvd S. #201-105, South Pasadena 33707 or www.limbochihuahuas.org.

Published in The Gabber from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2020.
