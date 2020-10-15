Jones, Olga Katherina, 90, a wonderful mother, wife, and friend to many, died of natural causes on the evening of Friday, September 25, 2020. If she could speak now, she would say that she was not unready to go, as she had been extremely uncomfortable for quite some time from several common old age ailments. Fortunately, before a short stay in an ALF, Olga had several wonderful caregivers in her final years in her Town Shores condominium in Gulfport, Florida.

Olga was born on March 7, 1930 in Munich, Germany, as Olga Katherina Kubler, to her mother Paula Kubler. It was during the post war time that Olga met her beloved to-be husband, J. Norton Jones, from the small town of Lewisburg, Tennessee, who was then stationed in Munich after he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Norton, in his uniform and Olga in her white-laced wedding gown, were married and departed the church after the ceremony in a white carriage pulled by two white horses. Soon after, their would-be honeymoon took place (in separate quarters) on a troop ship bringing hundreds of American solders back to the U.S.

Olga and Norton lived many years in Knoxville Tennessee and then in Lakeland, Florida. In 2003, they moved to Town Shores to simplify and be nearer to two of their children. Olga is survived by her sons Ray and Jerry, and daughter Linda, in addition to six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In their over 60 years together, Olga and Norton were always known as a loving couple who cherished their friends and family. They enjoyed travel, playing bridge and gardening together. Norton passed away in 2011; Olga missed him every day. They will be placed in a collunarium niche together in the lovely Bay Pine Veterans Cemetery, a place for family and friends to visit. Always in our hearts.

Even though Olga had limited vision in her last months, she was still able to enjoy one of her favorite pastimes: reading, through the Talking Books Library. These recordings gave her hours of enjoyment and kept her interested and engaged even though she was bedridden. If you would like to make a donation in her memory to this wonderful organization, please contact Talking Books Library, 1330 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, Fl. 33755, Attention: Megan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store