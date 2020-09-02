1/1
Ruth DiTommaso
DiTommaso, Ruth, 94, passed away August
4. Ruth was born and raised in Niagara Falls,
New York. She moved to Pittsburgh to raise
her family. She moved to St. Petersburg in
1972, and resided in Gulfport from 1984 until
her death. She liked nothing more than to
be barefoot and working in the yard. She
is survived by her loving family: daughters
Sandra Soscia and Christina Bernsdorff;
son-in-law William Bernsdorff; sons John
Edwards and David Edwards; grandchildren
Richard DiTommaso, Chuck Languasco,
Shirley Schull, Ronald Languasco, Sean
Languasco, Amy Tejchman, Robert Edwards,
Tina Marie Edwards and George Edwards;
as well as many more great grandchildren.
Services will be private.

Published in The Gabber from Sep. 2 to Sep. 10, 2020.
