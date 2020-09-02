Ruth DiTommaso

DiTommaso, Ruth, 94, passed away August

4. Ruth was born and raised in Niagara Falls,

New York. She moved to Pittsburgh to raise

her family. She moved to St. Petersburg in

1972, and resided in Gulfport from 1984 until

her death. She liked nothing more than to

be barefoot and working in the yard. She

is survived by her loving family: daughters

Sandra Soscia and Christina Bernsdorff;

son-in-law William Bernsdorff; sons John

Edwards and David Edwards; grandchildren

Richard DiTommaso, Chuck Languasco,

Shirley Schull, Ronald Languasco, Sean

Languasco, Amy Tejchman, Robert Edwards,

Tina Marie Edwards and George Edwards;

as well as many more great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store