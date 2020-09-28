Sharon Pauline Buxton, age 67 from Gulfport, FL passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital. She was born August 10, 1953 to Charles and Pauline Buxton. She was raised in Gulfport and was a graduate of Boca Ciega High School and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She had 3 children Patricia Buxton-Wood, Dawn Scott and Samuel (Matthew) Proffer. She lived in Gulfport with her longtime companion Will Haynes. She enjoyed reading, gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her longtime companion Will, her 3 children, Patricia, Dawn and Matt, her 7 Grandchildren Leanne, Jessica, Michael, Dylan, Chandler, Preston and Gavin, 2 great granddaughters, Ellie and Violet.

Sharon is preceded in death by her father Charles Buxton, her mother Pauline Buxton and her brother Charles (Buckwheat) Buxton.

Family, Friends and others whose lives Sharon touched are invited to celebrate her life with her Children and Family at 1:00 o'clock pm on October 3rd, 2020 at 1149 8th Ave Ne Largo, FL 33770 to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course chat. She will surely be missed by many.





