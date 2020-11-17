Let the Adventure Begin



Tyler Gaines Jerger "Ty"



February 7 1987-October 27 2020





"Went to be with the Lord"





May you rest in peace. My loving son. You will be missed by so many, for your loving heart. You touched so many lives and had quite a sense of humor. That no one could replace. Pretty Lady will miss you forever. Deep in my heart you are in a better place. Grandparents Jack and Johnnie Mae Thompson; Louis and Ann Jerger. Survived by his loving mother Beverly Thompson Jerger; step daughter Savannah Benjamin. One grandson, due April 20, 2021. Three aunts, three uncles, four first cousins, fourteen second and third cousins. Mentors: Aunt Julie Young, Terry, Jennifer Howard, his best friend. He was quite a jokester, inherited from his grandfather, Jack Thompson and his uncle, Sam Thompson. Tyler's Uncle Roy Thompson had the honor of naming Veterans Park. Uncle Roy was born at home in Gulport, along with his siblings. The oldest Dorothy born 1924, Jack (Tyler's grandfather) and their brother George. Tyler was born and raised in Gulfport, FL. Heart of gold for family, friends, and the less fortunate. Love and compassion for animals, especially "Gotti". Loved music and the Tampa Bay Rays. His home became where all loved to gather. Attended Gulfport Recreation, played for Gulfport Little League, enjoyed his bowling team at Ten Pin Lanes. Loved all that knew him. Was saved and baptized this year. Celebration of Life will be at Veteran's Park, November 22nd, 4-6pm. 5417 Essex Ave S. Gulfport. Limited seating, bring lawn chairs.





Revelations 21:4



"He will wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying, nor pain. All of that has gone forever."





