1/1
Tyler Gaines Jerger
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Let the Adventure Begin

Tyler Gaines Jerger "Ty"

February 7 1987-October 27 2020


"Went to be with the Lord"


May you rest in peace. My loving son. You will be missed by so many, for your loving heart. You touched so many lives and had quite a sense of humor. That no one could replace. Pretty Lady will miss you forever. Deep in my heart you are in a better place. Grandparents Jack and Johnnie Mae Thompson; Louis and Ann Jerger. Survived by his loving mother Beverly Thompson Jerger; step daughter Savannah Benjamin. One grandson, due April 20, 2021. Three aunts, three uncles, four first cousins, fourteen second and third cousins. Mentors: Aunt Julie Young, Terry, Jennifer Howard, his best friend. He was quite a jokester, inherited from his grandfather, Jack Thompson and his uncle, Sam Thompson. Tyler's Uncle Roy Thompson had the honor of naming Veterans Park. Uncle Roy was born at home in Gulport, along with his siblings. The oldest Dorothy born 1924, Jack (Tyler's grandfather) and their brother George. Tyler was born and raised in Gulfport, FL. Heart of gold for family, friends, and the less fortunate. Love and compassion for animals, especially "Gotti". Loved music and the Tampa Bay Rays. His home became where all loved to gather. Attended Gulfport Recreation, played for Gulfport Little League, enjoyed his bowling team at Ten Pin Lanes. Loved all that knew him. Was saved and baptized this year. Celebration of Life will be at Veteran's Park, November 22nd, 4-6pm. 5417 Essex Ave S. Gulfport. Limited seating, bring lawn chairs.


Revelations 21:4

"He will wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying, nor pain. All of that has gone forever."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gabber from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Abbey Affordable Cremation & Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Affordable Cremation & Funeral Services
12541 Ulmerton Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 517-2340
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbey Affordable Cremation & Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 11, 2020
Love and prayers to you, Bev.
Cookie
Friend
November 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Jerger Family for the loss of your loved one, Tyler Gaines, "Ty", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved