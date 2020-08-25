1/1
Valery Schultz
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our long cherished Mum. Valery Schultz left us peacefully August 17. 2020, with her family by her side in the comfort of her own home. She was not suffering and was comforted by her son Christian, daughter Kimberly, granddaughter TomorrowHope and her best friends Norah and Tom. We spent the last week visiting her, conversing and listening to stories we will pass to our children. God bless her! A void that can never be filled. We are left with fond memories and fun times! She will be missed! Our Renaissance woman, as we called her-a journalist, a mentor, confidant, fashion model, Mum. You could always count on her for the right answer to all your problems. Her wisdom will be missed. Life is a lot lonelier now that she is gone. She would always answer the phone , "Well, hello my darling" in her British accent. Little things that define who she was. Always had nothing but good things to say about people. We love you and will miss you dearly. The world was a better place with you in it. Rest In Peace Valery Schultz.

Published in The Gabber from Aug. 25 to Sep. 3, 2020.
