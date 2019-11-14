|
|
AUSTIN MICHAEL-LEE NELSON Cedar Rapids Austin Michael-Lee Nelson, 24, of Cedar Rapids. He was born Feb. 25, 1995, to Michelle (Osborn) Nelson and Steven Nelson. Austin was a member of the Carpenters Local 308 Union. He was deeply committed to fishing, hunting and, most importantly, family and friendship. He was a professional fisherman, with several corporate sponsors. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Liz Osborn; great-grandparents; and other family members. He is survived by his mother, Michelle; sisters, Sammijo, LydiaLynn, Iris and RoseLynn; brothers, Owen and Ezra Osborn; his father, Steven Nelson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, half-siblings; and so many wonderful friends and coworkers. Membrance hour from 10 to 11 a.m. and service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Oakland Church of the Nazarene, 3000 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019