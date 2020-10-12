1/
A. Marie Huff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A. MARIE HUFF Cedar Rapids A. Marie Huff, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha after battling leukemia. Graveside services at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Section: Garden of Tranquility, and family wishes masks be worn. Per Marie's request, there will be no visitation. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Marie retired from Quaker Oats in 2000, after 32 years. Survivors include two sisters, Dale Carmen and Betty Thornberry; a brother, Earl Jr., and his wife, Samantha McGuire, all of Kentucky; sister-in-law, Betty Graham of Cedar Rapids; her forever best friend, Melody Turner; and several nieces and nephews of Kentucky and Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Woodrow; and daughter, Donna; and several fur buddies. Memorials may be directed to Hall-Perrine Cancer Center and Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved