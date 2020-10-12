A. MARIE HUFF Cedar Rapids A. Marie Huff, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha after battling leukemia. Graveside services at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Section: Garden of Tranquility, and family wishes masks be worn. Per Marie's request, there will be no visitation. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Marie retired from Quaker Oats in 2000, after 32 years. Survivors include two sisters, Dale Carmen and Betty Thornberry; a brother, Earl Jr., and his wife, Samantha McGuire, all of Kentucky; sister-in-law, Betty Graham of Cedar Rapids; her forever best friend, Melody Turner; and several nieces and nephews of Kentucky and Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Woodrow; and daughter, Donna; and several fur buddies. Memorials may be directed to Hall-Perrine Cancer Center and Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.