AARON DANIEL KOLANDER Cedar Rapids Aaron Daniel Kolander, 36, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, after a brief illness. Aaron was born Aug. 2, 1983, in Austin, Texas. He graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids and Minneapolis Community College in Minneapolis, Minn. He worked at several locations in the Cedar Rapids area. He is survived by his son, Easton (mother, Sarah Vance) of Cedar Rapids; parents, Rev. Dan and Nova Kolander of Marion, Iowa; sister, Marissa Kolander of Cedar Rapids; significant other, Rochelle Jordan of Cedar Rapids; grandmother, Bonnie Allen of Billings, Mont.; Easton's half-sister, Hadley Zach of Cedar Rapids; and nephew, Wyatt Letscher (father, Stanton Letscher) of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvin and Evelyn Kolander of Lakefield, Minn., and Roger Lien of Billings, Mont. Aaron's friends are planning a celebration of his life this Sunday, June 21, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Red Oak Pavilion in Bever Park. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Kolander family for the ongoing education of Aaron's son, Easton. Family and friends are invited to share a memory of Aaron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.