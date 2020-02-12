|
ABIGAIL I. LEE-PRICE Iowa City Abigail I. Lee-Price, 41, formerly of Iowa City, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by family at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A gathering time to remember and celebrate Abigail's life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Abigail Ione Lee was born Jan. 13, 1979, in Iowa City, the daughter of John F. and Libby L. (Sibley) Lee. She attended Iowa City schools, graduating from City High School and later from Kirkwood Community College. Abigail received the Outstanding Student Award in 2017 for the Network & System Administration program. She worked for Verizon for a number of years in management. Abbey enjoyed spending time with family and her dogs at Palisades Kepler State Park each summer. Her family includes her mother, Libby Sibley; father, John Lee; grandmother, Marian Lee; siblings, John F. Lee (Audrey), Jacob Lee, Jenny Lee and Amanda Lee; surviving spouse, Debbie Lee-Price; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020