ABIGAIL LYNN WALTERS Cedar Rapids Abigail Lynn Walters, 61, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marion, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with inurnment to follow in Czech National Cemetery Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com . A full obituary will be available at www.broshchapel.com