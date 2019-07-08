ADAM LEE MUMM Omaha, Neb. Adam Lee Mumm, 42, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1977, the son of Brian Mumm and Becky Feller in Iowa City, Iowa. He resided in Estes Park and Denver, Colo., for many years working in the event planning field. Adam loved music, spending time gardening and going on adventures in the mountains with his beloved Husky, Kita. Adams quick wit and gentle humor could fill up a room. He had many friends and will be missed by all. Adam is survived by his father, Brian Mumm and wife Susann of Cedar Rapids; mother, Becky Feller of Omaha, Neb; siblings, Jenna Mumm, Dylan Mumm, Tanner Mumm, Dawn Adam, Steven Pace, Justin Pace, Jack Adam Jr., Chris Adam and Tracy Adam. Adam also leaves behind two cherished grandmothers, Virginia Mumm of Clinton, Iowa, and Audrey Ernst of Davenport, Iowa. Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Phil and Patricia Frederick; and grandfathers, Marvin Mumm and Walter Ernst. A Celebration of Life for Adam will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the home of Brian and Susann Mumm. Friends and family are welcome. A toast to Adam will be at 4 p.m. Come share your memories of Adam with those who also loved him. Published in The Gazette on July 8, 2019