SSGT Adam Ray Sanders
STAFF SGT. ADAM RAY SANDERS Cedar Rapids Staff Sgt. Adam Ray Sanders, "A-Train," 38, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. A private funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home's Chapel of Memories. The service will be viewable live at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/57033108. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, where full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Full obituary is viewable online at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
November 1, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
