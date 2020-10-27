Addamae Yarbrough

1/1
ADDAMAE ERMA YARBROUGH Urbana Addamae Erma Yarbrough, 85, of Urbana, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the St. Luke's Hospice Unit in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a short illness. Per Adda's request, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Her arrangements will be handled by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer with her family. Her wishes were to have her ashes spread over the farm she loved with her family in attendance. Adda was born March 12, 1935, to George and Leona (Boyles) Rick. On Feb. 23, 1952, she married Carl Rambo of Vinton, Iowa. They later divorced. On Aug. 24, 1957, she married Ernest Yarbrough Sr. They were married for 63 years. They made a life for their family on a small farm outside of Toddville, Iowa. In their younger years, they enjoyed square dancing at the Toddville American Legion. Adda worked at Wilsons-Farmstead for 35 years. She then did in-home health care until she was 80 years old. Adda was a member of the Urbana Methodist Church and the Toddville American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed secondhand store shopping and collecting Betty Boop memorabilia. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her puppies. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Yarbrough Sr.; children, Richard (Jeanne) Rambo of La Porte City, Iowa, Ernest (Connie) Yarbrough Jr., of Bennett, Iowa, Ellen (John) Murphy of Keystone, Iowa, and Sharon Yarbrough. Adda forever will be loved and cherished by her 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with a third on the way. She also is survived by her sister, Viola Narveson; brothers, Howard (Marlene), Kenneth (Linda) and George (Dianne) Rick; sisters-in-law, Lois Ryan and Annie Allen; and brother-in-law, Vernie (Audrey) Yarbrough. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Marcia Rick; brothers-in-law, Charles Yarbrough, Jim Ryan and Ned Allen; nieces, Shelly Rick and Trudy Narveson; and nephews, Jeff Rick and Steve Clair. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to St. Luke's Hospice, Dr. Lancaster and his staff, and Rockridge Care Center for their loving care of Adda. Please share a memory of Adda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
