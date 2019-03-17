|
ADELINE PHILLIS Panora Adeline Phillis, 89, died Jan. 18, 2019, at Panora Specialty Care in Panora, Iowa. Adeline was born July 15, 1929, in Iowa City, Iowa. She graduated in 1947 in Tipton, Iowa. She wed David Shima of Solon, Iowa. To this union were born two sons, Rick and Randy. Adeline later married Orva Phillis in May 1956. Orva passed away in 1992. Adeline cared for her son, Rick, until his passing of MS in February 2010. Adeline is survived by her son, Randy Shima of Goodyear, Ariz. (Rebecca); brother, Edward (Eddie) Crock of Coralville (Louise); sister, Genevieve Platner of Mechanicsville; granddaughter, Shawna Glenn of Eustes, Texas; great-granddaughter, Skye Burns of Eustes, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Adeline was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert Crock and Edith Cosgriff-Crock.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019