Adorine Ann Kaiser
ADORINE ANN KAISER Manchester Adorine Ann Kaiser, 86, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Marietta's Place in Manchester. Survivors include Adorine's four daughters, Kathy (Bruce) Hutchinson of Manchester, Twyla (Dana) Detrich of Manchester, Laura (Mark) Ries of Toddville and Leanne (Dick) Fangmann of Manchester; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and with one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandson on the way. She also is survived by her four siblings, Eldon (Katie) Heims of Delhi, Loras (Celeste) Heims of Dundee, Yvonne (Ted) Wernimont of Coralville and Carl Heims of Dubuque; one sister-in-law, Mary Heims of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Friends may also call 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
