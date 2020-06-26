ADRIENNE ZIMMERMAN Cedar Rapids Adrienne Zimmerman, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 27, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will follow at noon Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Adrienne was born June 5, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Adrian and Helen (Johns) Miller. She graduated from Franklin High School. Adrienne worked for the Cedar Rapids Truck Center, BF Goodrich, and went on to own Bohemian Villa Bar in Cedar Rapids. She later worked at Dolan's Bar and many other Cedar Rapids establishments. Adrienne was a member of the Free Wheeler Trike Club and the AmVets Auxiliary. Survivors include her children, Teri Lynn Wolstenholme of Oceanside, Calif., Glenda Miller of Cedar Rapids, Tina (Orlando "Lonnie") O'Quinn of Atalissa, Iowa, and Rocky (Deb) Zimmerman of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Tammy (Mark) Zimmerman, Kimberly Mullen, Sonya (Mike) Lacina, Jessica (Gordon) Zimmerman, Brooke, Autumn, Jarvis, Amy Jo and Bridget; 18 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Larry Miller; son-in-laws, Roy Maillie and Tom Mullen; and special love, Louie Graves. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Zimmerman; grandson, Shane Maillie; sons-in-law, Gene Miller and Walter "Gator" O'Quinn; Glen Zimmerman; and siblings, Nadine, Donna, Norman, Ronald and Landon. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Adrienne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.