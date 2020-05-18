|
AGNES C. DARROW Cedar Rapids Agnes C. Darrow, 92, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care, in Cedar Rapids after a long courageous battle with dementia. Agnes was born Aug. 11, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Clarence W. and Agnes (Hilna) Heaverlo. She married Erwin Darrow on April 12, 1951, at St. Patrick Church in Cedar Rapids. Agnes worked for Northwestern Phone Co. for 22 years as an operator. She was one of the original old fashion operators. Agnes was a member of St. Jude Church in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Agnes was loved and will be greatly missed, especially her loving smile. She made a tremendous impact on the lives of many people. Survivors include her sons, Gayne (Sherie) Darrow of Cedar Rapids, Greg Darrow of Solon and Geof (Lorraine) Darrow of Paris, France; grandchildren, Gayne Darrow Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Sonya Darrow of Brno, Czech Republic, Chad (Brandy) Darrow of Greenbriar, Ark., Kelly (Mike) Good of Lettville, Tenn., Brett (Jamina) Darrow of Jacksonville, Fla., and Alice Darrow of Paris, France; great-grandchildren, Baily and Ace Darrow, Erwin Darrow, Lukas, Logan and Grant; a brother, Dick (Jean) Heaverlo of Cedar Rapids; a sister-in-law, Nancy Heaverlo of Cedar Rapids; and with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Erwin; sisters, Marie (Jack) Cassel, Shirley (Bob) Fultz, Gen (Bill) Megan and Betty (Al) Gearhart; brothers, Francis (Margaret) Heaverlo, Clarence Heaverlo Jr., Bob (Katie) Heaverlo and Vern Heaverlo; in-law, Blanche (Clair) Darrow; and sister-in-law, Sally (Vern) Kriz. The family will not be having a public memorial due to state and federal guidelines. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel is assisting the family. The family wish to thank Heritage Specialty Care and Hospice, Nurses, and Agnes roommate, Diane. Your support and many acts of kindness were greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, Gayne Darrow, 4543 Orchard Dr. NW, Cedar Rapids, IIA 52405. Please share a memory of Agnes at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2020