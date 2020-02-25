Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
120 5th St. NW
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
120 5th St. NW
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Holmes Obituary
AGNES ANNA RYAN HOLMES Cedar Rapids On Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, The Blessed Mother took Agnes Anna Ryan Holmes by the hand and said, "Come, I will take you to my Son." Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home where friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Agnes is survived by her children, William James Jr., David (Marilyn), Mary (Roger) Roff, Harry (Rita), Joseph, Frank and George Holmes, Therese (David) Wirtz, Dorothy Holmes, Patrick and Tina Holmes (Cody Wade); son-in-law, Thomas (Amber) Van Deusen; 24 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" James Alvin; children, Frances, James Norbert and Kathryn Frances Van Deusen; grandchildren, Daniel Joseph Holmes and Jessica Trenae Holmes; great-grandchildren, Wade McMahon and Taelyn Holmes; parents, John Divine Ryan and Frances C. Carney Ryan; and siblings, Mary Frances (John) Scanlon, Mildred (Joseph) Harper, John "Jack" Ryan, Vincent (Carole) Ryan, Dorothy Johnston, Veronica (Merle) Minor and Carney (Katie) Ryan. Agnes was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John Divine and Frances C. Carney Ryan. She graduated from Immaculate Conception School in 1943. On Sept. 8, 1945, she married William "Bill" James Alvin Holmes at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked for many years at Quaker Oats, retiring in 1985. Agnes was a tenacious woman who was strong in her faith. She enjoyed watching nature, feeding birds and loved flowers. Agnes was a simple woman who loved her family and was kind to everyone she met. She was generous with her time and provided for others before herself. May perpetual light shine upon her. Memorials may be directed to His Hands Free Medical Clinic, 400 12th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -