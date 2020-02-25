|
|
AGNES ANNA RYAN HOLMES Cedar Rapids On Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, The Blessed Mother took Agnes Anna Ryan Holmes by the hand and said, "Come, I will take you to my Son." Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home where friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Agnes is survived by her children, William James Jr., David (Marilyn), Mary (Roger) Roff, Harry (Rita), Joseph, Frank and George Holmes, Therese (David) Wirtz, Dorothy Holmes, Patrick and Tina Holmes (Cody Wade); son-in-law, Thomas (Amber) Van Deusen; 24 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" James Alvin; children, Frances, James Norbert and Kathryn Frances Van Deusen; grandchildren, Daniel Joseph Holmes and Jessica Trenae Holmes; great-grandchildren, Wade McMahon and Taelyn Holmes; parents, John Divine Ryan and Frances C. Carney Ryan; and siblings, Mary Frances (John) Scanlon, Mildred (Joseph) Harper, John "Jack" Ryan, Vincent (Carole) Ryan, Dorothy Johnston, Veronica (Merle) Minor and Carney (Katie) Ryan. Agnes was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John Divine and Frances C. Carney Ryan. She graduated from Immaculate Conception School in 1943. On Sept. 8, 1945, she married William "Bill" James Alvin Holmes at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked for many years at Quaker Oats, retiring in 1985. Agnes was a tenacious woman who was strong in her faith. She enjoyed watching nature, feeding birds and loved flowers. Agnes was a simple woman who loved her family and was kind to everyone she met. She was generous with her time and provided for others before herself. May perpetual light shine upon her. Memorials may be directed to His Hands Free Medical Clinic, 400 12th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020