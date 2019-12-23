|
AGUSTIN "TINO" GARCIA Marion Agustin "Tino" Garcia, 54, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, at Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, surrounded by his loving family. Tino was born in Cuautla, Morelos, Mexico, on Oct. 23, 1965, to Agustin Garcia Gomar and Maria del Socorro Garcia Molina. He graduated from Brigham Young University (BYU) with a B.S. in business and economics and spent most of his professional career working for Sears Holdings Corp. as a district manager in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Tino loved watching his children participate in sports, family vacations in Cancun and visiting his extended family in Utah. He is survived by his parents and all five siblings; wife, Joanna (Waddell); and children, Agustin Javier, Olivia and Hannah. Tino also leaves behind 23 nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019