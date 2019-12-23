Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agustin Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agustin "Tino" Garcia


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agustin "Tino" Garcia Obituary
AGUSTIN "TINO" GARCIA Marion Agustin "Tino" Garcia, 54, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, at Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, surrounded by his loving family. Tino was born in Cuautla, Morelos, Mexico, on Oct. 23, 1965, to Agustin Garcia Gomar and Maria del Socorro Garcia Molina. He graduated from Brigham Young University (BYU) with a B.S. in business and economics and spent most of his professional career working for Sears Holdings Corp. as a district manager in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Tino loved watching his children participate in sports, family vacations in Cancun and visiting his extended family in Utah. He is survived by his parents and all five siblings; wife, Joanna (Waddell); and children, Agustin Javier, Olivia and Hannah. Tino also leaves behind 23 nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -