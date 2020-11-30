AILEEN EMERSON Shellsburg Aileen Emerson, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Public graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Masks will be required, due to COVID-19 concerns. Memorials or condolences may be forwarded to Ronda Emerson, 260 21st Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Aileen was born on Oct. 28, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Neuel and Leora (Hayes) Evens. She graduated from Shellsburg High School with the Class of 1955. On Dec. 10, 1961, she was united in marriage to Howard W. Emerson in Shellsburg. Howard preceded Aileen in death in 1991. Aileen loved the outdoors, especially raising flowers and feeding the birds. She also enjoyed trips to the casino. She is survived by her children, Rodd Emerson, Ronda Emerson, Rick (Paula) Emerson and Reyne Emerson; six grandchildren, Jordon and Devon, Kelcey, Kayla (Jeremy), Brylee and Dakota; three great-grandchildren, Lexie, Landon and Aubrey; and her sister-in-law, Diane Evens. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; and her brother, Jerry Evens. The family wishes to Thank The Gardens of Cedar Rapids for their loving care. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
