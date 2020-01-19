|
AL BARNARD Cedar Rapids Al Barnard, 67, died in his sleep on Jan. 6, 2020. He was born on Dec. 17, 1952, attended school in Cedar Rapids, graduated from Jefferson High School in 1971 and attended Kirkwood. Al's career included retail management and real estate sales. Throughout his life, Al enjoyed basketball and softball. He coached youth league basketball, umpired softball and played on many teams. Al was a big Hawkeyes and Chiefs fan and occasionally liked to make a wager on the games. He is survived by three brothers, one sister, two sons, two daughters and nine grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at CJ's on 16th Avenue SW on Feb. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020