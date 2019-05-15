Resources More Obituaries for Alan Bushaw Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan Bushaw

ALAN JOHN BUSHAW Edgewood Alan John Bushaw joined the world on March 23, 1954, the son of Howard and Clarinda (nee Keppler) Bushaw. He was welcomed into the Bushaw family by his older brother, Larry, and his little brother, Randy, later joined the club. Larry resided in Cedar Rapids with his wife, Marjory. Randy most recently resided in Manchester with his wife, Karen. Alan was preceded in death by his parents. Alan graduated from Edgewood-Colesburg High School in 1972. As a young adult, Alan worked as a lifeguard at the Backbone State Park beach and was the drummer in a rock band. Following high school, he worked at Harnischfeger (P&H) in Cedar Rapids and, even though he only worked there for a short time, he left with many friends and some good stories to tell. Howard Bushaw once served as Edgewood's mayor and owned the local grocery store. Alan followed in his father's footsteps as a public servant and businessman, as he previously served on the Edgewood City Council and owned Bushaw Auto Parts for 23 years, until he sold the business in 2005. He was married to Donna (nee Kunde) Venteicher from 1973 to 1987. Three children were born to this union. Jill (nee Bushaw) Bockenstedt resides in Manchester with her husband, Adam, and their children, Ava and Reid. Jeff Bushaw resides in Glenview, Ill., with his children, Jace and Finley. Jeritt Bushaw resides in Chicago with his wife, Elizabeth, and their children, Ella, Jack and Maeve. Alan was very proud of his children but should receive the credit as he taught his children many life lessons that made them who they are today. Alan taught them to be honest and to work hard. He taught them to laugh and to surround themselves in life with loving friends. He also taught them to enjoy life. Alan was known to spend his weekends with family and friends enjoying the Mississippi River. We will be thinking of him and sharing memories every time we take our own families and friends out on the river. With the exception of a brief period of time when he resided in Cedar Rapids following graduation, he was a lifetime resident of the Edgewood community. It is where he grew up, made his home, operated his business, shared good times, and raised his own family. Edgewood will forever be his home. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Edgewood Locker Event Center. The family welcomes friends to join them for appetizers and refreshments as they share memories and celebrate the life of Alan Bushaw. We will conclude with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2019