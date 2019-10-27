|
ALAN DAVID BEACH Cedar Rapids Alan David Beach, 72, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, beloved husband, father, relative and friend, went to be with Jesus on Oct. 24, 2019. A visitation will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Marion Methodist, 5050 REC Dr. Marion, Iowa. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the church, officiated by Pastor Mike Morgan. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Alan is survived by his loving wife, Diane; beloved daughter, Lori (Jim); three treasured grandchildren, Evan, Thomas and Jenna; his favorite sister, Joyce (Rick) Maddux; niece, Vicki (Christopher) Conaway; nephew, Bart (Annette) Glowacki; as well as Diane's brothers, Rich and Tom Marsh and their families. Alan was born Nov. 4, 1946, in Marion, Iowa, the son of Robert and Virginia (Munier) Beach. He shared his birthday with his mother and his lifelong best friend. Alan graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 1964, and the University of Iowa School of Business in 1968. He remained a devoted Iowa Hawkeyes fan throughout his life. Alan watched last Saturday's football game with his college roommate and friend of 55 years. Alan worked for many years at Maytag, Northwestern Bell, Telecom USA and retired from Kirkwood Community College as the director of the Small Business Development Center, which he described as his ideal job. In retirement, Alan was chairman of the Linn County Extension Council. He was a longtime Rotarian and had served as assistant governor for the Cedar Rapids Metro Area. He was a member of Marion Methodist Church. Alan had a smile, joke or positive message for anyone he met. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Alan's memory. Please share a memory of Alan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019