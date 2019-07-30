|
|
ALAN "AL" ROGER SEAGREN Iowa City Alan "Al" Roger Seagren, 78, of Iowa City, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Keota Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Lensing Funeral Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, or Keota Health Care Center. Al was born March 25, 1941, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, the son of Luvern and Alene (Trow) Seagren. Although he was born in Emmetsburg, Al would proudly tell you that he grew up in Curlew, Iowa! In 1964, he received an accounting degree from the University of Iowa. On June 1, 1968, Al married Kay Neuenswander. They had two children, Scott and Kimberly. He spent his entire career as a certified public accountant at RSM McGladrey in Iowa City, retiring after 46 years in 2010. Al loved spending time with his family and getting together with friends. He enjoyed playing softball, coaching Scott and Kim's baseball and softball teams, golfing, doing jigsaw puzzles, having picnics at Kent Park and, of course, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LA Dodgers. Al was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, the I Club, the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, the Hawkeye Area Wrestling Klub, Iowa City Noon Kiwanis and the Wednesday Wackers golf group. In addition to his membership, he served as treasurer in several of these organizations. Al is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Scott Seagren and Kim (Brent) Roth; grandchildren, Natalie and Erika Roth and Nolan Seagren; sisters- and brother-in-law, Jane Seagren and Wanda and Glen Cowan; plus nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert Seagren and Ralph Seagren. Al's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone at the Keota Care Center for the wonderful loving care he received in the few months that he was there. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019