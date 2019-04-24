ALBERT ANTHONY CEARLOCK Perryville, Mo. Albert Anthony Cearlock, 93, of Perryville, Mo., died April 17, 2019, at Independence Care Center in Perryville. He was born May 26, 1925, in Brewer, Mo., the son of Toney Elbert and Leona (Eichenlaub) Cearlock. He and Mildred Ruth Blaylock were married on Sept. 5, 1948. She preceded him in death on Feb. 14, 2015. Albert was a manager and field representative of the Perryville Co-op. He was a World War II veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post 133, where he served as past commander, and a member of the Guard of Honor for many years. He was a member of VFW Post 4282. He also was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he served in many leadership and committee roles. Al leaves behind a legacy of faith in his savior Jesus Christ, his love of and dedication to family, his honor/service to his country and his kindness to all who were blessed to meet him. Survivors include one son, Dr. Kenneth (Kay) Cearlock of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one daughter, Susan (Larry) Smith of Kirkwood, Mo.; very special friend/caretaker, Regina Nuyt of Perryville; one brother, George (Darlene) Cearlock; and one sister, Joan (Jim) Thompson, both of St. Louis; one sister-in-law, Ruby Blaylock of Perryville; and many nieces and nephews. Albert was blessed to have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. A special thanks is extended to Dr. Melchior, the compassionate staff of Independence Court and Care Center, friends/acquaintances at the facility and the dedicated Kindred Hospice team members. Visitation will be held at Young & Sons Funeral Home on Friday, April 26, from 5 to 8 p.m., with an American Legion wake at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 27, from 6:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Hospice Chaplain Josh Borgard officiating. Burial is in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion and Delta Team. Memorials preferred to Kindred Hospice or s. Young & Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Perryville, Mo., provided the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at youngandsonsfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary