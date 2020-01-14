|
ALBERT RAY COOPERIDER Marengo Albert Ray Cooperider, 76, of Marengo, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. Burial will be at the Marengo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be contributed to Trinity United Church of Christ, rural Marengo. Albert Ray Cooperider was born Jan. 26, 1943, at Dr. Watts' Hospital in Marengo. He was the first son of Lawrence (Bus) and Margret (Peggy) Newton Cooperider. He was active in 4-H and served as county president. Al graduated from Iowa Valley High School in 1961 as salutatorian and from the University of Iowa in 1965 with a B.A. in political science and education. Albert married Sheryl Hibbs in 1965. They were the parents of Ellen, born in 1969, and Mark, in 1972. Al taught high school social studies and coached at Delwood from 1965 to 1968, and at Clarence from 1968 to 1975. He also taught summer driver education. He was district manager for Field Enterprises from 1975 to 1978 and sold insurance for many years after that. Al enjoyed teaching driver education for Kirkwood until 2011. He returned to live in his hometown of Marengo in 2011. He enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes on TV, soup from the Lucky 6 Lanes and showing people pictures of his grandchildren. He spent the last 16 months of his life at Rose Haven Nursing Home, where he made many new friends and received excellent care. He will be truly missed by all. Albert is survived by his children, Ellen Cooperider of Grafton, Wis., Mark (Jungsun) Cooperider of Keizer, Ore.; three grandchildren, Spencer, Alaina and Marleigh Knier of Grafton; and a brother, George (Arlene) Cooperider of Omaha, Neb. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bus, in 2006, and Peggy, in 2012. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020