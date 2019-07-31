Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Fleming

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Fleming Obituary
ALBERT C. FLEMING Edgewood Albert C. Fleming, 77, of Edgewood, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include his six children, Donald (Paula) Fleming of Independence, Collin Fleming of Santa Ana, Calif., Alan (Lucinda "Pip") Fleming of Laguna Nigel, Calif., Tonya (Jared "Buck") Jones of Edgewood, Travis (Kristy) Fleming of Dyersville and Michael (Shelby) Fleming of Manchester; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four sisters, Catherine (Harold) Starry of Strawberry Point, Susan (Jim) Lucas of Cedar Rapids, Doris (Howdy) House of Manchester and Donna Smith of Anamosa; two brothers, Duane Fleming of Texas and Steve (Marsha) Fleming of Lamont; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the community room at the Edgewood Pubilc Library. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home of Edgewood is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.