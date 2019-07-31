|
ALBERT C. FLEMING Edgewood Albert C. Fleming, 77, of Edgewood, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include his six children, Donald (Paula) Fleming of Independence, Collin Fleming of Santa Ana, Calif., Alan (Lucinda "Pip") Fleming of Laguna Nigel, Calif., Tonya (Jared "Buck") Jones of Edgewood, Travis (Kristy) Fleming of Dyersville and Michael (Shelby) Fleming of Manchester; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four sisters, Catherine (Harold) Starry of Strawberry Point, Susan (Jim) Lucas of Cedar Rapids, Doris (Howdy) House of Manchester and Donna Smith of Anamosa; two brothers, Duane Fleming of Texas and Steve (Marsha) Fleming of Lamont; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the community room at the Edgewood Pubilc Library. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home of Edgewood is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019