Albert Heinitz
ALBERT J. HEINITZ Coralville Albert J. Heinitz, 88, died Sunday, Oct. 25. 2020, of natural causes not related to COVID-19. Al is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pat; their son, Joel (Robbin), and grandson, Mike; their daughter, Kelly Taylor (Eric), and grandsons, Logan and Duncan Avant; and two sisters, Alaine and Doris. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen, who died 19 years ago on Oct. 25, 2001. Also preceding in death were his parents, three sisters and a brother. A memorial service will be held for Albert Jacob Heinitz at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2301 E. Court St., Iowa City. Those attending the memorial service are asked to please wear a mask and to reserve a seat with the church office, (319) 338-5626. Burial will be at a later date at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Ill. Memorial donations can be made in Al's memory to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Lutheran Church Seminary Fund, Missouri Synod, 801 Seminary Pl., St. Louis, MO 63105. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
