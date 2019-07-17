ALBERT LEE CHAMBERLIN JR. Davenport Albert Lee Chamberlin Jr., 94, passed away July 13, 2019, at Senior Star in Davenport, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, in Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire, Iowa. Military honors will be conducted by the LeClaire American Legion Buffalo Bill Post 347. Albert was born Jan. 29, 1925, in Des Moines to Clara Mae (Lambach) and Albert Lee Chamberlin Sr. Albert served as a radioman and gunner on a B-17 in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. While in military service, he attended Texas Tech as well as a number of radio and electronics schools located in South Dakota, Nebraska and Arizona. After discharge from military service, he attended Drake University and Coe College. He married Patricia Louise Giles on June 6, 1947. They were married for 69 years. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2016. They had one daughter, Paula. Albert retired from Qwest as a test room supervisor after 38 years of service and was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Survivors include his daughter, Paula (Richard) Rath of Sherrard, Ill.; grandchildren, Aaron Frels of Burlington, Iowa, Edwin Frels of Normal, Ill., and Jason (Calynn) Schiess of Matherville, Ill.; great-grandchildren, James (Moni Gustafson) Long of Hangzhou, China, Ethan Frels of Normal, Ill., and Kinnick Schiess of Matherville, Ill.; and multiple nieces and nephews who were close to him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Clarice; and wife, Patricia. The family would like to thank the staff of Senior Star Memory Care for their excellent care of Albert. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcginnis-chambers.com. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019