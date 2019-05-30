Home

Albert Michael "Mick" Vevera Obituary
ALBERT MICHAEL "MICK" VEVERA Iowa City Albert Michael "Mick" Vevera, 64, of Iowa City, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mick was born on Nov. 18, 1954, in Iowa City, son of Robert and Jane (Dutcher) Vevera. He graduated from City High School, Class of 1973. Mick was well known for his woodworking skills, especially his masonry skills that made him a living legacy in Iowa City, and where his work will withstand the test of time. Mick is survived by his loving companion, Janet Connor; his sons, Luke and Andy; his grandsons, Cyrus and Kingstyn; his siblings, Lucinda Cook, who always had his back, Vickie Von Ahsen and Steve Vevera. A special thank-you to Jeff Larsen for all his support. Per Mick's wishes, no funeral services are planned at this time. Memorials may be directed toward the Vevera family. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019
