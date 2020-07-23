ALBERT "AL" JOSEPH SCHULTE Norway Albert "Al" Joseph Schulte, 88, of Norway, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on July, 20, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Albert was born Jan. 1, 1932, to Albert C. and Matilda (Kahle) Schulte in Norway. He attended Norway High School. On Aug. 12, 1954, Albert married Dorothy Rieder at St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown, Iowa. The couple moved to a farm near Amana. While working the farm, Albert worked for Amana Refrigeration. Upon his father's retirement in 1966, they moved their family to the Schulte family farm. Albert also worked as a custodian at Norway Community Schools and drove bus for several years until retirement. Together they moved into town in 1998. Into his later years, Albert still had a love of the farm in his heart. He would often go out to the farm to check out the crops. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Schulte of Norway; five children, Albert (Conni) Schulte of Fort Madison, Iowa, Connie (Bill Gallo) Schulte of Estero, Fla., Paul Schulte of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Patrick (Dawn) Schulte of Norway and Sheila (Jim Mattingly) Schulte of Dahlonega, Ga.; grandchildren, Zachariah, SunJa, Tiffany and Christopher; six great-grandchildren; sister, Iola Light of Fort Collins, Colo.; and many more loving family and friends. Albert was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Emily Zenisek, Genevieve Pieper, Marilyn Wodstrchill and James Schulte. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael Catholic Church in Norway with Father Craig Steimel Officiating. Burial will take place at St. Michael Cemetery, Norway. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.