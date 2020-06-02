ALBERT "AL" ANTON SINDELAR Cedar Rapids Albert "Al" Anton Sindelar, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, of old age at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial is serving the family. Born Dec. 21, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Al graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids, after which he served in the Army from 1946 to 1947, Field Artillery First Cavalry Division in Japan. He was honored to be aboard an Honor Flight on Sept. 10, 2013. He attended Kansas City School of Watchmaking from 1948 to 1949. He received his Iowa watchmaking license and worked for R.A. Steiner Jewelry in Marengo until 1951. He married Bonnie Alice Apland on Oct. 8, 1950, at Olivet Presbyterian Church. Over the years he worked at Allen Supply, Globe Machinery and (Miehle Goss Dexter) MGD Rockwell Goss. He retired in 1993, moving to Newhall to restore a fixer upper into a very nice home. He was a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Marguerite (Krepelka) Sindelar; and brother, Robert. Al is survived and lovingly remembered by wife, Bonnie; sons, Dennis (Carol) Sindelar of Cedar Rapids, Jeff (Deb) Sindelar of Newhall and Kevin (Karen) Sindelar of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Dana Sindelar, Rick (Beth) Sindelar, Michael Sindelar, Alex (Kristen) Sindelar, Devon Sindelar, Sarah (Spencer) Garness and Eric Sindelar; eight great-grandchildren in Cedar Rapids; and sister, Marjorie (Chris) Little of North Marshfield, Mass.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store