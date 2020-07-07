Albert Storm

ALBERT E. STORM Wyoming Albert E. Storm, 94, of Wyoming, Iowa, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 4, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held at the Wyoming Cemetery. It is requested that masks be worn and social distancing rules be followeed to ensure everyone's safety. Albert Elmer was born Sept. 8, 1925, on the family farm in Wyoming, Iowa, to Elmer and Hazel (Brutsman) Storm. In 1943, he graduated from Wyoming High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951. He was very dedicated and proud to have served in the Army. He continued his patriotism by joining the Wyoming American Legion Post No. 251 serving as the post commander for many years. On Oct. 7, 1951, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Margaret Ann Edwards. in Onslow, Iowa. He tried to find time for activities outside of the farm and was proud to be one of the community members who initiated the startup funds for Little Bear Country Club. He and Margaret enjoyed a good round of golf. Albert also devoted years to serving on the fair board for Wyoming. Albert continued farming until 1993 when he retired and they moved to Wyoming. After moving in town, Albert had found a new job driving a school bus for the Midland Community Schools. He spent 10 years driving buses for kids to various events. After retirement, weekends were meant for camping and fishing as much as possible. They developed new friendships with two different groups of camping friends and spent years doing mostly local trips throughout the spring, summer and fall. His camping friends were an extension of their lives. They became another family and Albert's life was certainly enriched by each and every one of them. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 68 years, Margaret; his two daughters, Shirley (Gene) Smith of Byron, Ill., and Sheryl (Kenny) Burns of Maquoketa; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Lou) Casaceli of Winter Garden, Fla., Cassie (Ryan) Edwards of Delmar and Emily (Michael) Stearns of Mansfield, Ohio; five great grandchildren, with another one soon on the way; his sisters, Ruth (Leland) Nowadzky of Cedar Rapids and Jean (Robert) Stinocher of Solon; and a brother, Robert (Shirley) Storm of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Hunter. Memorials may be directed to the Wyoming Cemetery Association in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
