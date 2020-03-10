|
ALBERTA M. (HENDRICKSON) BURKHART Marion Alberta M. (Hendrickson) Burkhart of Marion, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, with her family at her side. Born June 16, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she was the only daughter of Lucille (Hepker) and Don Hendrickson. Alberta grew up as a farm girl in rural Linn County, where she attended a country school and Springville and Marion high schools. She enjoyed reading at an early age, singing and yodeling. She played the guitar, and was a member of the GAA (Girls Athletic Association). She also was involved in 4-H. Alberta met her husband, Bob Burkhart, while attending high school. They married in 1951, and were blessed with over 65 years of marriage until his death Oct. 25, 2016. Alberta was fortunate to be a stay-at-home wife and mother. She found most enjoyment in decorating her home and caring for her family. She loved wearing hats and the creation of various hand-crafts. As her children were growing up, she was active at their schools, having worked in the PTA and serving as PTA president. She was a leader of a girls' youth group within her church, Blue Birds, and opened up her home to have a children's Bible club. She was a St. Luke's volunteer for over 20 years and a lifetime auxiliary member. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and active within her church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, missionary president, church board member, on the hospitality committee and a side-by-side helpmate with her husband. In the last three years, she enjoyed the ministry and outreach of the Cedar Rapids Hillside Wesleyan Church. Alberta was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Wallace; grandson, Vance Andrew; great-grandson, Bryce; parents, Lucille and Don; brother, Stanley; and sisters-in-law, Margaret and Carol. She is survived by her children, Constance A. Richards of Hiawatha, Gary R. of Cedar Rapids, Timothy L. (Mary) of Omaha, Neb., Ricky H. (Marjean) of Saucier, Miss., and David P. (Jim) of Marion. Also surviving are her brothers, Franklin (Marsha) of Marion and Richard (Jan) of Cedar Rapids; as well as 10 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. "I have had a blessed and fulfilling life. Know now that I am at peace in my eternal home with my Lord, my husband, who I have missed during these past three years, and now worship my Savior with the many many relatives and friends whom I've had the privilege of knowing along life's journey." Per Alberta's last wishes, there will be an open visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. There will be a private family funeral service with burial at Dunkard Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. Please share a memory of Alberta at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020