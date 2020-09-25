Ann, Susie and Bridgie....I am so sorry and sad to read of Bert’s passing. I had an immediate flash of sooo many memories...from hanging in the back room of the store with “Mrs. Ferderber“ having way to much fun to working with “Bert” at Schaffer’s. Your mom was a very unique gem who knew how to put everyone at ease with that smile. Even the eyes over the top of the glasses was kindness. Remembering your mom will always bring a smile to my face and warmth in my heart. Please let me know if there is anything At all I can do. Love and prayers to you all.

Todd and Michele Rhoads

Friend