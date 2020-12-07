1/1
Alberta Ivadel (Becker) Volz
1922 - 2020
ALBERTA IVADEL (BECKER) VOLZ Amana Alberta Ivadel (Becker) Volz, 98, of Amana, Iowa, passed away peacefully Dec. 3, 2020, at Colonial Manor, Amana, where she resided for the last eight years. Alberta was born Sept. 28, 1922, to Herman and Lillian Husted Becker in Blairstown, Iowa. She graduated from Blairstown High School. On May 2, 1945, Alberta married Clarence J. Volz; and raised their two boys on their family farm. Alberta enjoyed her pets and had the biggest heart for all animals. She sent cards to family and friends for every occasion in her famous cursive. She loved to bake and made the best green finger jello and angel food cake. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Alberta was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway. Alberta is survived by her sons, Terry (Faye) Volz of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Jim (Annie) Volz of Amana; grandchildren, Steve, Rick, Shawn, Andy, Lori and Sherri; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; one great-great-granddaughter; and two brothers, Donald (Virginia) Becker of Van Horne and Wayne (Ceil) Becker of Marshalltown. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Volz (2001); brother, Mike; and sister, Bonnie. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Norway, Iowa, with burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway. Service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Dec. 7, through the funeral home Facebook page. Can be accessed through the link found at the bottom of the Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service website home page, www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Online condolences can be sent to the family through the website. Memorials may be sent to Colonial Manor of Amana or Essence of Life Hospice. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Service
11:00 AM
Service will be livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page
