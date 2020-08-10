ALBERTA M. KLOOS Iowa City Alberta M. Kloos, 88, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills, Iowa, followed with burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills. There will be a time of visitation for family and friends from 9 a.m. until services at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Alberta's memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Alberta Marie Yeggy was born on March 23, 1932, in Riverside, Iowa, the daughter of William and Esther (Cline) Yeggy. Alberta had worked at Moore Business Forms in the early years of it being in Iowa City, later she worked at Killians Tea Room and Younkers in Cedar Rapids. She was united in marriage to Glenn G. Kloos on July 22, 1954, at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Iowa City. The couple moved to Cedar Rapids where Glenn worked for many years for Quaker Oats while Alberta cared for her family and home. After Glenn's retirement, the couple made their home in Bella Vista, Ark., for eight years before returning to this area and residing in Iowa City in 2004. Alberta's life centered around her family. She loved cooking, baking and providing for them beyond what any husband, child or grandchild could ever desire. She was an active member at St. Joseph's Church and enjoyed her friends in Amazing Grace Singers, Knee Knockers, Red Hat Society and working elections. She and Glenn traveled, played games, tended to their flower gardens, enjoyed golf and taught water aerobics at Mercer Pool. Her loving family includes her loving children, Philip Kloos (Laurie), Ron Kloos (Diana), Scott Kloos (Kim) and Gwen Stanek (Dan); grandchildren, Alen Kloos (Sandy), Adam Kloos, Heather Miller, Jessi Ballard (fiance, James), Kenny Kloos (Christina Frimm), Bryan Allnutt (Melinda), Michelle Robbins, Lauren Kloos, Benjamin Kloos (Angie), Jill Lawniczak (Ryan) and Nicole Offerman (James); and 29 great-grandchildren. Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; three siblings; and one great-grandson. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation that all in attendance wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Alberta's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.