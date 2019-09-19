|
|
ALBERTA OSTEN Cedar Rapids Alberta Osten, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Living Center West. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Alberta was born Jan. 26, 1935, in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Harley and Alberta (Watkins) Hartman. She married Charles W. Osten on March 13, 1953, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Charles died in 2000. Alberta was a lifelong homemaker and loving wife and mother. Survivors include her children, Charles L. Osten (Peter Osborne) of Knoxville, Tenn., Terry L. (Vicky) Osten, Ray D. Osten and Jerry W. Osten, all of Cedar Rapids, and Gary E. (Jolande) Osten of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Alberta Hartman; son, Larry G. (Christine) Osten; sister, Helen Wagner; brothers and their wives, Don (Joyce) Hartman and Harley (Ramona) Hartman Jr.; and daughters-in-law, Shelly Ann Osten and Vicky Sue Osten. Please share a memory of Alberta at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019