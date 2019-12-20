Home

ALBERTA WINK Oxford Junction Alberta Wink, 87, of Oxford Junction, passed away at the Clarence Nursing Home on Dec. 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction, a visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. before the service. Burial will be held in Mayflower Cemetery. Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service of Oxford Junction is assisting the family. She is survived by her children: daughters, Anita (Lynn) Lasack and Lola (Jim) Lasack, both of Oxford Junction; sons, Steve (D'Anna) Wink of Peosta and Terry (Beth) Wink of Wyoming; a daughter-in-law, Carol Wink of Maquoketa; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren, with another to arrive in April. She also is survived by sister-in-laws, Gleny Flower of Oxford Junction and Margaret Fowler of Maquoketa; a brother-in-law, Keith Wink, and sister-in-law, Belinda Wink, both of California.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
